US Plane Makes Emergency Landing After Engine Catches Fire Shortly After Takeoff | On Cam

A US plane was forced to return to the airport on Sunday morning in Ohio after a bird strike sparked an engine fire shortly after the take-off.

The American Airlines flight 1958 had departed from John Glenn Columbus International Airport in Columbus in Ohio at around 7:45 am and was headed to Phoenix.

The fire was detected a short time later and the Boeing 737 returned to the airport, where firefighters quickly doused the flames, the Associated Press reported.

Advertisement

There were no reported injuries in the incident and the airliner returned safely to the Ohio airport.

“Emergency crews responded to an aircraft incident at CMH this morning involving a reported engine fire. The aircraft landed safely and the airport is open and operational," John Glenn Columbus International Airport said on Twitter.

It wasn’t clear how many passengers and crew members were aboard the aircraft. The airline said the plane was taken out of service for maintenance and it was working to get the passengers on other flights.

Airport officials said the facility remained operating as usual and the fire only caused some minor flight delays.

A passenger on the plane told NBC 4 that he along with other passengers heard a loud clanking noise in the plane and a pilot telling them that the craft had hit a flock of geese shortly after take-off.

Advertisement

The passenger also added that once the plane safely landed, they all were removed and taken to another flight that left later in the morning.

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

The American Airlines said that the flight made a safe return to Columbus “due to a mechanical issue."

“The flight landed normally and taxied safely to the gate under its own power. The aircraft was taken out of service for maintenance and our team is working to get customers back on their way to Phoenix," the airliner statement said.

Read all the Latest News here