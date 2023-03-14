Home » World » US President Biden Invites British PM Sunak to White House in June

US President Biden Invites British PM Sunak to White House in June

The invitation came during a meeting between the two leaders in California where they were taking part in unveiling of a nuclear submarine pact with Australia

U.S. President Joe Biden and British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak participate in a bilateral meeting, at Navy Gateway Inns and Suites, in San Diego, California U.S. March 13, 2023. (Photo Credit: Reuters)
President Joe Biden on Monday invited British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to the White House in June.

The invitation came during a meeting between Biden and Sunak in San Diego, California, where they were taking part in the unveiling of a nuclear submarine pact with Australia, according to a readout from the White House.

“The president and prime minister discussed the importance of continuing to deepen the strong, enduring economic relationship between the United Kingdom and the United States. President Biden invited Prime Minister Sunak to visit Washington in June to continue this conversation," the readout said.

While in San Diego, they joined Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in unveiling their submarine-technology-sharing plans as part of the three-country AUKUS alliance.

Biden also told reporters at his meeting with Sunak that he plans to visit Ireland and the British province of Northern Ireland, which are preparing to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement peace accord on April 10.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

