US President Elections: Clinton Says People Have the Right to Consider Biden's Age as a Factor

Former US Secretary of State and first lady Hillary Clinton said even though US President Joe Biden has a “good record" as President, people still have the right to consider that his age is a factor when it comes to his reelection, the Hill reported.

Hillary Clinton’s comments came during her appearance at the Financial Times Weekend Festival in Washington, DC.

Clinton also ran for president in 2016 but she lost to Donald Trump.

She made the comments on Biden when Financial Times editor Edward Luce asked her about the moment when the US President almost fell walking down the stairs during the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Hiroshima, Japan.

Luce asked Clinton if such incidents would be a reason for concern going into the future. “Well, I mean, it’s a concern for anyone. And we’ve had presidents who’ve fallen before who are a lot younger, and people didn’t go into heart palpitations," Clinton said.

“But his age is an issue. And people have every right to consider it," she further added.

She said that she believes that the US President remains determined to run for another term in the White House and highlighted that he has good record in office.

“I am of the camp that I think he’s determined to run. He has a good record that three years ago people would not have predicted would have gotten done," Clinton was quoted as saying by the Hill.

Clinton also said that Biden does not get the credit he deserves for what is happening in the US, with respect to jobs and growth and planning for the future. She also highlighted the progress made in the semiconductor sector.

“I obviously hope he stays very focused and able to compete in the election, because I think he– I think he can be re-elected," Clinton said, according to the Hill. She also added that is what everyone should hope for.

The former US secretary of state’s remarks come a month after US President Joe Biden announced he is planning to run for reelection in 2024. The US President has faced questions about his age and whether he is ready for a full campaign season and a second term as the US President before as well.