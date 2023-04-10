Home » World » Joe Biden Plans to Run for Second Term in 2024 US Presidential Election

Joe Biden Plans to Run for Second Term in 2024 US Presidential Election

Published By: Pritha Mallick

Reuters

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 19:37 IST

WASHINGTON

File Photo of US President Joe Biden (Image: Reuters File)
US President Joe Biden said on Monday he plans to run for reelection in 2024 but was not prepared to announce it yet.

“I plan on running … but we’re not prepared to announce it yet," Biden said in an interview with NBC’s “Today" show before the White House Easter Egg Roll.

Biden has said he intends to be the Democratic candidate in 2024 but has not made a formal announcement. Both Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have said they will run together.

Top White House advisers are set to make final decisions on launching Biden’s re-election campaign, NBC News reported, citing several unidentified sources.

“The decision part is over, but he resents the pressure to have to announce what he’s already decided," one source familiar with the matter told NBC.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 10, 2023, 19:22 IST
last updated: April 10, 2023, 19:37 IST
