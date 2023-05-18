Trends :Modi in JapanModi-BidenTomio Mizokami'Hit-list'Imran Khan
Home » World » US President Joe Biden Arrives in Japan for G7 Summit

US President Joe Biden Arrives in Japan for G7 Summit

Joe Biden will then return to Washington, skipping previously planned stops in Papua New Guinea and Australia so that he can deal with the debt ceiling crisis

Advertisement

Published By: Majid Alam

AFP

Last Updated: May 18, 2023, 13:39 IST

Hiroshima, Japan

US President Joe Biden arrives at US Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to attend the G7 leaders' summit, in Iwakuni, Japan May 18, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato
US President Joe Biden arrives at US Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni to attend the G7 leaders' summit, in Iwakuni, Japan May 18, 2023. REUTERS/Issei Kato

US President Joe Biden landed in Japan Thursday to attend the G7 summit in Hiroshima, leaving behind tense talks with Republican opponents in Washington on averting a US debt default.

Air Force One touched down at the US Marine Corps base at Iwakuni, just south of Hiroshima, where G7 leaders will meet through Sunday. Biden will then return to Washington, skipping previously planned stops in Papua New Guinea and Australia so that he can deal with the debt ceiling crisis.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

Follow us on

About the Author

Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

first published: May 18, 2023, 13:39 IST
last updated: May 18, 2023, 13:39 IST
Read More