Home » World » US President Joe Biden to Visit Ireland, Northern Ireland Next Week

US President Joe Biden to Visit Ireland, Northern Ireland Next Week

Joe Biden will first travel to Northern Ireland from April 11-12 to mark the 'tremendous progress' since the deal was signed

Advertisement

Published By: Majid Alam

Reuters

Last Updated: April 05, 2023, 17:44 IST

Dublin, Ireland

US President Joe Biden will visit Ireland and Northern Ireland next week. (File Image: Reuters)
US President Joe Biden will visit Ireland and Northern Ireland next week. (File Image: Reuters)

US President Joe Biden will visit Ireland and Northern Ireland from April 11-14 to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday peace accord on one side of the Irish border and visit his ancestral home on the other, the White House said on Wednesday.

Biden will first travel to Northern Ireland from April 11-12 to mark the "tremendous progress" since the deal was signed and to underscore the readiness of the U.S. to support the British-run region’s "vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities," the White House said in a statement.

The president, who often speaks with pride of his Irish roots, will then go to Ireland until April 14, where he will spend time in Dublin and his two ancestral homes of County Louth and County Mayo.

Advertisement

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

first published: April 05, 2023, 17:44 IST
last updated: April 05, 2023, 17:44 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra Joined By Richard Madden, Varun Dhawan, Rekha, Nora Fatehi At Citadel Premiere In Mumbai, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora, Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hrithik Roshan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About