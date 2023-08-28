Trends :New Chinese MapImran Khan CypherTitanic ExpeditionUS Russia SanctionsHarry Afghanistan Tour
Home » World » US President Joe Biden to Visit Vietnam After G20 in India

US President Joe Biden to Visit Vietnam After G20 in India

The stop in Hanoi, which will follow on the heels of a multi-day visit to India for the G20 summit, comes as Washington seeks to counter China's influence in the region

Advertisement

Published By: Aashi Sadana

AFP

Last Updated: August 28, 2023, 23:00 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

US President Joe Biden (Reuters file photo)
US President Joe Biden (Reuters file photo)

US President Joe Biden will visit Vietnam on September 10 for a meeting with leader of the ruling Communist Party, Nguyen Phu Trong, the White House announced Monday.

The stop in Hanoi, which will follow on the heels of a multi-day visit to India for the G20 summit, comes as Washington seeks to counter China’s influence in the region.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said Biden and leaders in Vietnam would “promote the growth of a technology-focused and innovation-driven Vietnamese economy," as well as expanding education exchanges.

The discussions will also tackle ways to “combat climate change, and increase peace, prosperity, and stability in the region."

Advertisement

Biden had announced in early August that he would soon be traveling to Vietnam, saying that Hanoi “wants to change our relationship and become a partner."

In addition to increasingly close trade links, the United States and Vietnam both share concern over China’s growing strength.

top videos
  • Shah Rukh Khan Wins Over Chennai & 'Jawan' Co-Stars With His Humility, Charm, 'Zinda Banda' Moves

    • Friction has been increasing for years between Beijing and Southeast Asian nations, particularly Vietnam and the Philippines, over China’s sweeping maritime claims in the South China Sea.

    Washington and Hanoi pledged in April to upgrade diplomatic ties when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken stopped over on his way to a Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers’ meeting in Japan.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Aashi SadanaAashi works at the 'Breaking News Desk' of News18.com. After doing History Honor...Read More

    first published: August 28, 2023, 23:00 IST
    last updated: August 28, 2023, 23:00 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App