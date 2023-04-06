Home » World » US Says Israel Has 'Right to Defend Itself' After Lebanon Rockets

Israel said it had identified 34 rockets fired from Lebanon into Israel, with 25 intercepted, in the largest escalation along the frontier since a war between Israel and Lebanon in 2006

Published By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 23:38 IST

Washington

Smoke rises after Israeli airstrikes on Hamas military camp in Gaza City on April 5, 2023.(Image: AP)
The United States said Thursday that its ally Israel had the right to defend itself after a barrage of rockets from Lebanon following soaring tensions over Jerusalem.

“We condemn the launch of rockets from Lebanon and Gaza at Israel," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

“Our commitment to Israel’s security is ironclad, and we recognize Israel’s legitimate right to defend itself against all forms of aggression."

The rocket fire came just days after Israeli police drew widespread condemnation and warnings of retaliation from around the region for clashing with Palestinians inside Jerusalem’s Al-Aqsa mosque — Islam’s third-holiest site.

“We continue to say quite forcefully that any unilateral action that jeopardizes the status quo is unacceptable," Patel said.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

first published: April 06, 2023, 23:06 IST
last updated: April 06, 2023, 23:38 IST
