US Says Not Having an Envoy Didn’t Impact Ties with India after Releasing Unsupported Claims on Human Rights

John Kirby, National Security Council Coordinator for strategic communications at the White House said the absence of a Senate-confirmed ambassador to New Delhi did not hold back the Biden administration from having an effective relationship with India, the White House said, according to PTI.

Kirby told reporters that US President Joe Biden prioritised the relationship between Indiand the US.

Kirby’s comments came after the US Senate confirmed Eric Garcetti, the former Los Angeles Mayor, as US Ambassador to India last week. The US envoy to India post has been lying vacant for the last two years.

“It always helps if you have a Senate confirmed ambassador in a country, particularly one that’s so important like India to us in the region and around the world. But we didn’t let that stop us," Kirby was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

“President Biden has prioritised that bilateral relationship. And even though without an ambassador, we certainly had a very competent charge there and a very competent career staff in the embassy that we’re able to continue to advance our foreign policy interests in this bilateral relationship and did so quite effectively," he further added, while outlining that having an ambassador is always important.

Garcetti’s nomination has created controversy within some sections of Indian society. In a video that went viral earlier this month, Garcetti was seen telling the US Senate’s foreign relations committee and Democratic Party’s Maryland senator Ben Cardin that he would bring up human rights and discrimination such as via the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) as a “core" piece of his engagement rather than as an obligation.

“There are groups that are actively fighting for the human rights of people on the ground in India that will get direct engagement from me. We know that democracies are complicated and we can look at our own and at India’s but it is a cornerstone of our shared values," Garcetti told Cardin in the video from 2021.

Meanwhile, the US also released its 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices on Monday where it made claims like India witnessed significant human rights violations including alleged unlawful and arbitrary killings, challenges to freedom of press, interference with privacy, and violence targeting religious and ethnic minorities.

It also made claims that there is a lack of accountability for official misconduct which persisted at all levels of government. It also points out issues with the Indian police system, Indian judiciary and claims that sexual and religious minorities were facing violence in India.

The report criticised India’s internet and press freedoms as well.

The government has not responded to these claims.

Last year, when US Secretary of State Antony Blinken highlighted a ‘rise in human rights abuses’ in India, his counterpart S Jaishankar in a strong rebuttal said New Delhi is entitled to have its own views regarding human rights in the US.

Minority groups in the US continue to face police brutality and incarceration rates show how the minority communities remain impacted due to racism within the police force.

The country also remains deeply polarised over race and gender identity issues. Members of sexual minorities face threats from far-right groups in the US. Rise of cyber crime and instances of doxxing of critics of right or left-leaning political ideologies is also concerning.

Over the past week, as the world observed the 20th anniversary of the war in Iraq, many, including prominent Americans, took to social media to slam successive US governments over interfering in internal affairs of other nations and killing millions and destabilising West Asia.

