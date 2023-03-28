US Says 'Watching Rahul Gandhi's Court Case' after Disqualification as MP

The United States is watching ongoing court cases of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, a US State Department Spokesperson said on Monday after the disqualification of Wayanad MP following conviction in a defamation case by a Surat court.

“Respect for the rule of law and judicial independence is a cornerstone of any democracy, and we’re watching Mr. Gandhi’s case in Indian courts," State Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel said during a press briefing in Washington.

Patel was responding to a question on the expulsion of the Congress leader from the Indian Parliament in the wake of the upcoming “Summit for Democracy" this week.

Advertisement

Rahul Gandhi, a Member of Lok Sabha (MP) from Wayanad, Kerala, was disqualified on March 24 in the criminal defamation case over his ‘Modi surname’ remark.

He was disqualified a day after his conviction in a defamation case by a Surat court which also gave a two-year sentence to him.

The State Department Spokesperson said that the Biden administration engages with the Indian government on a shared commitment to democratic values, including of course freedom of expression.

“The US engages with the government of India on our shared commitment to democratic values, including of course freedom of expression in our engagements with our Indian partners," he added.

“We continue to highlight the importance of democratic principles and the protection of human rights including freedom of expression as a key to strengthening both our democracies," Vedant Patel said.

Opposition parties stepped up their offensive against the government and observed a “black day for democracy" on Monday, three days after Rahul Gandhi was disqualified from the Lok Sabha.

Advertisement

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here