WATCH | Surveillance Video Shows Shooter Break Glass Door, Go on Rampage at US School in Nashville

In light of a deadly shooting incident at a school in the United States, Nashville’s Christian Covenant School authorities released surveillance footage where the shooter could be seen entering the premises and subsequently going on a rampage. At least 6 people were killed in the deadly incident, including three young children and three staff members.

The footage clearly shows suspect Audrey Hale — a 28-year-old female, who the officer later said identified as transgender, enter the school by first shooting the glass door at the entrance. Hale was armed with at least two assault rifles and a handgun and could be seen inspecting the rooms.

According to an AFP report, Hale was shot dead by police personnel after the incident. She fired multiple shots while advancing through the building, according to police.

Officers were on the scene within about 15 minutes of receiving the first emergency call around 10:00 am (1500 GMT), engaging the shooter who returned fire before being shot dead.

Out of the six victims, one of the three children was eight years old and two were age nine, while the adults killed were age 60 to 61. Television images showed young children holding hands as they filed out of the school.

US President Joe Biden described the latest shooting as “sick" and said gun violence was tearing the nation’s “soul," as he urged Congress to pass a ban on the assault weapons commonly used in mass shootings.

“It’s ripping our communities apart, ripping the soul of this nation, ripping at the very soul of the nation," he said.

