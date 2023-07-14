Trends :Pak Holi DebatePM France VisitCEPAAgatha ChristieChabahar Port
Home » World » US Senate Committee Passes Resolution Recognising Arunachal Pradesh as Integral Part of India

US Senate Committee Passes Resolution Recognising Arunachal Pradesh as Integral Part of India

The resolution was introduced by Senators Jeff Merkley, Bill Hagerty, Tim Kaine and Chris Van Hollen on Thursday.

Advertisement

Published By: Sanstuti Nath

PTI

Last Updated: July 14, 2023, 10:44 IST

San Francisco, California, USA

The resolution will now go to the Senate floor for a full vote (Image: Reuters)
The resolution will now go to the Senate floor for a full vote (Image: Reuters)

Less than a month after the historic visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the US, a Congressional Senatorial Committee has passed a resolution recognising Arunachal Pradesh as an integral part of India.

The resolution was introduced by Senators Jeff Merkley, Bill Hagerty, Tim Kaine and Chris Van Hollen on Thursday.

The resolution reaffirms that the United States recognises the McMahon Line as the international boundary between the People’s Republic of China (PRC) and the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh. It pushes back against Chinese claims that large portions of Arunachal Pradesh are PRC territory, which is a part of the PRC’s increasingly aggressive and expansionist policies, a media statement said.

The resolution will now go to the Senate floor for a full vote.

Advertisement

“America’s values supporting freedom and a rules-based order must be at the centre of all of our actions and relationships around the world – especially as the PRC government pushes an alternative vision," said Senator Merkley, who serves as the Co-Chair of the Congressional Executive Commission on China.

“Committee passage of this resolution affirms that the United States views the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the Republic of India – not the People’s Republic of China – and commits the US to deepen support and assistance to the region, alongside like-minded international partners," he said.

Hagerty said at a time when China continues to pose grave and gathering threats to the free and open Indo-Pacific, it’s critical for the United States to stand shoulder-to-shoulder with its strategic partners in the region – especially India and other Quad countries – and push back against the Chinese Communist Party’s broader strategy of territorial aggrandisement that it has pursued in the South and East China Seas, in the Himalayas, and in the southern Pacific.

“As tensions between India and China escalate over their shared border, the United States must stand strong in our defense of democracy by supporting a free and open Indo-Pacific," said Senator Cornyn.

Advertisement

“This resolution would reaffirm that the US recognises the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh as part of the Republic of India, and I urge my colleagues to pass it without delay," he added.

top videos
  • Rohit Shetty All Praises For Atlee's 'Jawan' Prevue, Wants To Work With SRK, Salman | EXCLUSIVE
  • Alia Bhatt To Join YRF Spyverse? | SRK's Pathaan Beats Baahubali | Rashmika, Vijay Spotted Together
  • Kriti Sanon & Her Trainer Attempt The 'Hanging Core Challenge'; Know How You Too Can Ace It
  • Breastplates Are Back? How Uorfi Javed, Sonam Kapoor, Zendaya, Others Went Risque With The Bold Look
  • Akshay Kumar's OMG 2 Sent To Censor Board Panel To Avoid Adipurush-like Controversy? EXPLAINED

    • China refers to Arunachal Pradesh as Zangnan. Beijing claims Arunachal Pradesh as South Tibet, a claim firmly rejected by the External Affairs Ministry which has asserted that the state is an “inseparable part of India".

    Beijing routinely protests visits of top Indian leaders and officials to Arunachal Pradesh to reaffirm its claim.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Sanstuti NathDrama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers...Read More

    first published: July 14, 2023, 10:44 IST
    last updated: July 14, 2023, 10:44 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App