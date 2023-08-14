US Sends Ukraine More Ammunition After Accounting Revision

The United States on Monday announced $200 million in new ammunition, air defenses and anti-mine clearing equipment to Ukraine, after an accounting error allowed new funding.

The Pentagon in June revealed that it had another $6.2 billion to disperse to Ukraine than it previously thought after a mistake in how it calculated prices for some weapons.

In the first of an expected series of packages with the restored funds, the United States will send munitions for Patriot air defense systems, 12 million rounds of small arms ammunition and grenades, and ammunition for Himars, the multiple-rocket launchers that have proven critical on the ground, according to the State Department.

“Russia started this war and could end it at any time by withdrawing its forces from Ukraine and stopping its brutal attacks," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement announcing the latest aid.

“Until it does, the United States and our allies and partners will stand united with Ukraine, for as long as it takes," he said.

President Joe Biden’s administration has sent $43 billion in security assistance since Russia invaded Ukraine last year, and last week asked Congress to approve $13 billion more.