US Shooting Leaves Three Dead, Triggers Schools Lockdown in New Mexico Town

US Shooting Leaves Three Dead, Triggers Schools Lockdown in New Mexico Town

The suspect in New Mexico was "confronted and killed on the scene," and no further threat to the public remains

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: May 16, 2023, 02:05 IST

Los Angeles, US

More than 215 mass shootings have occurred this year in the United States, according to the non-governmental organization Gun Violence Archive.
More than 215 mass shootings have occurred this year in the United States, according to the non-governmental organization Gun Violence Archive. (File Photo)

At least three people were killed Monday and two police offers injured in a shooting that triggered the temporary lockdown of schools in a town in New Mexico, police said.

The suspect was “confronted and killed on the scene," and no further threat to the public remains, said officials in Farmington, a town of 50,000 people located some 200 miles (320 km) from state capital Santa Fe.

Details of exactly where and how the shooting unfolded were not immediately available.

“There are multiple civilian victims with at least 3 deceased," wrote the Farmington police department in a statement posted on Facebook.

Multiple officers responded to the shooting and two were shot during the incident. They are being treated at a hospital and described as being in stable condition.

Investigations into the incidents are ongoing, and the suspect’s identity is currently unknown.

Local schools briefly locked down, but were cleared to reopen early Monday afternoon, with Farmington Municipal Schools saying that “all students and staff are safe."

More than 215 mass shootings have occurred this year in the United States, according to the non-governmental organization Gun Violence Archive.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

May 16, 2023
last updated: May 16, 2023, 02:05 IST
