Man Shot Dead While Getting Haircut in San Antonio Mall; Suspects Flee Spot

A man was shot and killed while he was getting a haircut on Sunday afternoon in a mall in San Antonio, Texas. San Antonio police told local news outlet KSAT that two gunmen went up to the victim and shot him “in cold blood".

The sound of the gunshots being fired led to widespread panic and people rushed for exits in the North Star Mall mall to save their lives. Later, it was clarified that it was a targeted attack and not a mass shooting.

The victim, a man in his early 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

SAPD public information officer Nick Soliz told the local news outlet that the police believe it was a targeted attack. “I said it was an active investigation, our victim’s getting a haircut on a Sunday at the mall, and two suspects come in and shoot him in cold blood in the middle of the day. I think at this time we have reason to believe it is in fact a targeted situation," Soliz was quoted as saying by KSAT.

The police are yet to arrest the suspects. They fled the scene and the officers canvassed the area but were unable to locate them. They also said that no active shooter was present inside the mall. The mall has been closed for the rest of the day.

Seven Different Shootings

The city witnessed seven, unconnected shootings over the course of the weekend. At least six were killed and six others were injured in this spate of shootings.

Four people were hospitalized on Friday following a targeted drive-by shooting at an apartment complex in the 5100 block of Eisenhauer Road. A five-year old child, two teenagers and a sexagenarian were shot. One of the teenagers died.

Another person in his late teens was killed during a shootout at an apartment complex in the 1500 block of Upland Road on Saturday.

A fight that erupted following a football match between two groups ended up in a fatal shooting in another part of the city on Friday. One girl died in an accidental shooting in the early hours of Saturday morning in a separate part of the city.

On Saturday, a Bexar County Sheriff shot dead a man near Fair Oaks Ranch as he was assaulting some of his family members.