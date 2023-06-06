US Slams 'Aggressive' Chinese Military Maneuvers Near Taiwan Strait

The White House on Monday warned that Chinese military “aggressiveness" responsible for near collisions with US forces at sea and in the air may soon lead to casualties.

“It won’t be long before somebody gets hurt," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “That’s the concern with these unsafe and unprofessional intercepts."

On Saturday, the Pentagon said that a Chinese warship forced a US naval destroyer to take evasive action in order to avoid a collision near Taiwan Strait.

That incident came less than two weeks after a Chinese fighter jet flew directly across the path of an oncoming US warplane.