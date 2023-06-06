Trends :Prince HarryRussia-UkraineKakhovkaImran KhanNew York AQI
Home » World » US Slams 'Aggressive' Chinese Military Maneuvers Near Taiwan Strait

US Slams 'Aggressive' Chinese Military Maneuvers Near Taiwan Strait

On Saturday, the Pentagon said that a Chinese warship forced a US naval destroyer to take evasive action in order to avoid a collision

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: June 06, 2023, 00:38 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Kirby said the actions were part and parcel of an increasing level of aggressiveness by China's military. (Reuters File Photo)
Kirby said the actions were part and parcel of an increasing level of aggressiveness by China's military. (Reuters File Photo)

The White House on Monday warned that Chinese military “aggressiveness" responsible for near collisions with US forces at sea and in the air may soon lead to casualties.

“It won’t be long before somebody gets hurt," National Security Council spokesman John Kirby told reporters. “That’s the concern with these unsafe and unprofessional intercepts."

On Saturday, the Pentagon said that a Chinese warship forced a US naval destroyer to take evasive action in order to avoid a collision near Taiwan Strait.

Advertisement

That incident came less than two weeks after a Chinese fighter jet flew directly across the path of an oncoming US warplane.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • Kirby said the actions were “part and parcel of an increasing level of aggressiveness" by China’s military.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: June 06, 2023, 00:38 IST
    last updated: June 06, 2023, 00:38 IST
    Read More