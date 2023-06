US State Department: Less Than 50 US Citizens on AI Flight with Emergency Landing in Russia

The US Department of State has said that there were less than 50 American citizens on board the San Francisco-bound Air India flight that had to make an emergency landing in Russia’s remote town of Magadan.

“We understand that there were less than 50 US citizens aboard that flight. We also understand that a relief aircraft is expected to arrive later today to assist the Air India flight and the passengers continue on with their route," Vedant Patel, the deputy spokesperson of the State department, told reporters on Wednesday at his daily news conference.

The Flight AI173 was diverted to Magadan on Tuesday due to an engine glitch in the Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft.

The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, landed safely, the Tata Group-owned private carrier said in a statement Tuesday evening.