Trends :France StabbingNew York PollutionBiden-Sunak MeetDonald TrumpUkraine Dam Collapse
Home » World » US State Department: Less Than 50 US Citizens on AI Flight with Emergency Landing in Russia

US State Department: Less Than 50 US Citizens on AI Flight with Emergency Landing in Russia

The Flight AI173 was diverted to Magadan on Tuesday due to an engine glitch in the Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

PTI

Last Updated: June 08, 2023, 06:04 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

An Air India plane, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members, landed at the Magadan airport in Russia Tuesday after it developed an engine problem. (File Pic: PTI)
An Air India plane, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew members, landed at the Magadan airport in Russia Tuesday after it developed an engine problem. (File Pic: PTI)

The US Department of State has said that there were less than 50 American citizens on board the San Francisco-bound Air India flight that had to make an emergency landing in Russia’s remote town of Magadan.

“We understand that there were less than 50 US citizens aboard that flight. We also understand that a relief aircraft is expected to arrive later today to assist the Air India flight and the passengers continue on with their route," Vedant Patel, the deputy spokesperson of the State department, told reporters on Wednesday at his daily news conference.

The Flight AI173 was diverted to Magadan on Tuesday due to an engine glitch in the Boeing 777-200 LR aircraft.

Advertisement

The flight, carrying 216 passengers and 16 crew, landed safely, the Tata Group-owned private carrier said in a statement Tuesday evening.

top videos
  • Adipurush Final Trailer: Prabhas, Kriti's Film Is High On Action, Low On VFX & We're At A Deadlock
  • Sara Ali Khan, Vicky Kaushal Celebrate Zara Hatke Zara Bachke Success With Media, Share Anecdotes
  • Bigg Boss OTT 2 To Stream From June 17, With Salman Khan As Host | Sooraj Pancholi To Participate?
  • Lust Stories 2 Teaser: Can Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia Outdo Kiara, Vicky's Chemistry From Part 1?
  • Bare Minimum Monday: The New Workplace Trend That Has Left Internet Divided | All You Need To Know

    • Responding to a question, Patel deferred to Air India to speak to any other specifics about their further movements and any of the technical issues.

    “We are not aware of any outreach from some of these American citizens to our embassy and consular officials in Russia and so don’t have anything additional to offer," Patel said.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - PTI)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: June 08, 2023, 06:04 IST
    last updated: June 08, 2023, 06:04 IST
    Read More