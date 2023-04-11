Home » World » US: Tennessee Lawmaker Expelled Over Gun Control Protest to be Reseated

US: Tennessee Lawmaker Expelled Over Gun Control Protest to be Reseated

President Joe Biden has invited all three lawmakers to the White House

Advertisement

Published By: Rohit

AFP

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 05:05 IST

Washington, US

Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, raises his fist on the floor of the House chamber as he walks to his desk to collect his belongings after being expelled from the legislature in Tennessee (Image: AP)
Former Rep. Justin Jones, D-Nashville, raises his fist on the floor of the House chamber as he walks to his desk to collect his belongings after being expelled from the legislature in Tennessee (Image: AP)

A city council in Tennessee voted Monday to send a Democratic lawmaker back to the state’s legislature days after he was expelled for disrupting a session with calls for stricter gun control laws.

Justin Jones and another Democratic colleague, both of whom are Black, were expelled by Republican lawmakers last Thursday after they disrupted an assembly session, demanding stricter gun controls in the wake of a mass shooting at an elementary school in Nashville.

A third legislator who joined their protest — a white woman — was not removed, sparking accusations of racism around the case and fueling anger among Democrats well beyond Tennessee.

Advertisement

President Joe Biden has invited all three lawmakers to the White House, while Kamala Harris — the first Black vice president in US history — attended a rally in Nashville in support of the “Tennessee Three."

RELATED NEWS

The Nashville Metropolitan Council voted Monday afternoon to send Jones back to his seat in the state legislature on an interim basis, pending a special election.

The seat that had been held by the other expelled Black lawmaker, Justin Pearson, will be discussed Wednesday at a meeting of the Shelby County board of commissioners, news reports said.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

first published: April 11, 2023, 05:05 IST
last updated: April 11, 2023, 05:05 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Tara Sutaria Makes Jaws Drop With Latest Bikini Photo, Check Out The Diva's Hottest And Sexiest Swimwear Looks

+8PHOTOS

Alia Bhatt, Malaika Arora, Gauri Khan, Sonu Sood, Pooja Hegde Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About