US to Ease H-1B Visa Rules for Skilled Indian Workers as PM Modi Visits. Check Details

At a time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi is on the state visit to the United States, the Joe Biden administration is expected to make it easier for Indians to live and work in the United States.

The US State Department is expected to announce that a small number of Indians and other foreign workers on H-1B visas will be able to renew those visas in the US, without having to travel abroad, Reuters quoted sources as saying.

The move is part of a pilot program that could be expanded in coming years to help some skilled workers enter or remain in the country.

Indian nationals are by far the most active users of the US H-1B program and made up 73 percent of the nearly 442,000 H-1B workers in fiscal year 2022.

“We all recognize that mobility of our people is a huge asset to us," said another US official. “And so our goal is to approach that in a sort of multifaceted way. The State Department already has been working very hard to find creative ways to make changes to things."

A State Department spokesperson declined to comment on questions about which visa types would qualify or the timing of the pilot launch.

“The pilot would begin with a small number of cases with the intention to scale the initiative over the following one to two years," the spokesperson said, while declining to define small.

The steps could change and are not finalized until they are announced. The White House declined to comment.

The US government makes 65,000 H-1B visas available to companies seeking skilled foreign workers, along with an additional 20,000 visas for workers with advanced degrees each year. The visas last for three years and can be renewed for another three years.

The companies using the most H-1B workers in recent years include the Indian-based Infosys and Tata Consultancy Services as well as Amazon, Alphabet and Meta in the US, according to U.S. government data.

The ability for some of the temporary foreign workers to renew visas in the US would free up resources for visa interviews in consulates abroad, the spokesperson said.

The pilot program would also include some workers with L-1 visas, which are available to people transferring within a company to a position in the U.S., one of the sources said.

A separate initiative to clear a backlog of visa applications at US embassies in India is finally showing signs of progress and is expected to be figure into the discussions between the two countries’ delegations in Washington this week.

India has long had concerns with the difficulty its citizens face in receiving visas to live in the United States, including technology industry workers. More than 10 million jobs stood open in the United States at the end of April, according to the Labor Department.