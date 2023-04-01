Home » World » US to Expand Presence in South Pacific with Embassy in Vanuatu to Counter China's Influence

US to Expand Presence in South Pacific with Embassy in Vanuatu to Counter China's Influence

The US has been expanding its role in the South Pacific after China reached a security pact with the Solomon Islands

Advertisement

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: April 01, 2023, 06:59 IST

Washington, United States

The embassy in Port Vila would deepen relationships with Vanuatu and offer development assistance, including on climate (Image: Reuters)
The embassy in Port Vila would deepen relationships with Vanuatu and offer development assistance, including on climate (Image: Reuters)

The United States said Friday it planned to open an embassy in Vanuatu, its latest effort to beef up its presence in the South Pacific where China has been seeking to expand its clout.

An embassy in the capital Port Vila “would allow the US government to deepen relationships" in the archipelago and to step up development assistance including on climate, a State Department statement said.

President Joe Biden’s administration, with bipartisan support from Congress, has been expanding the US role in an area that once received limited attention after a shock last year when China reached a security pact with the Solomon Islands.

Despite denials from the Solomon Islands, US and Australian officials have voiced fear that the pact could open vast waters to China’s military.

Advertisement
RELATED NEWS

The United States in February opened an embassy in the Solomon Islands and Vice President Kamala Harris announced at a summit last year that the United States would also open new embassies in Kiribati and Tonga.

The State Department did not give a timeline for the Vanuatu embassy.

The United States established relations with Vanuatu in 1986 — six years after it became independent following unusual shared rule of Britain and France — but has maintained relations through the US embassy in Papua New Guinea.

With a population of just over 300,000 people, Vanuatu is especially suspectible to natural disasters including cyclones, earthquakes and volcanic activity.

The low-lying nation also fears that rising water levels from climate change will jeopardize its future and led a landmark resolution adopted Wednesday by the UN General Assembly that called on the International Court of Justice to spell out legal obligations for historic emitters.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

first published: April 01, 2023, 06:58 IST
last updated: April 01, 2023, 06:59 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+10PHOTOS

Janhvi Kapoor Turns Heads In Pink Bikini As She Shares Sunkissed Photos, Check Out Her Hottest Swimwear Looks

+9PHOTOS

Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas With Daughter Malti, Tom Holland, Zendaya Among Global Stars Arrive In Mumbai For NMACC Launch