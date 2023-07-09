Trends :New York FloodsBBC Presenter FiredJoe Biden in LondonISIS Leader KilledPrince Harry
US Trade Curbs Not Aimed at Gaining 'Economic Advantage' over China: Janet Yellen

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen stressed that US actions aim to be 'transparent, narrowly scoped, and targeted to clear objectives'

Last Updated: July 09, 2023, 10:53 IST

Beijing, China

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (File Photo/ AFP)
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (File Photo/ AFP)

The United States will push on with “targeted actions" to safeguard national security interests, but these measures are not intended to “gain economic advantage," US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday.

At the end of a four-day trip, Yellen stressed that US actions aim to be “transparent, narrowly scoped, and targeted to clear objectives… They are not used by us to gain economic advantage."

    first published: July 09, 2023, 10:53 IST
    last updated: July 09, 2023, 10:53 IST
