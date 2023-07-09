US Trade Curbs Not Aimed at Gaining 'Economic Advantage' over China: Janet Yellen

The United States will push on with “targeted actions" to safeguard national security interests, but these measures are not intended to “gain economic advantage," US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Sunday.
At the end of a four-day trip, Yellen stressed that US actions aim to be “transparent, narrowly scoped, and targeted to clear objectives… They are not used by us to gain economic advantage."
first published: July 09, 2023, 10:53 IST
last updated: July 09, 2023, 10:53 IST