US: Two Separate Plane Crashes in Wisconsin Leave 4 Dead and 2 Injured

Four people were killed and two others got injured Saturday in two separate plane crashes in the US state of Wisconsin, according to Fox News. The first incident, which occurred in Oshkosh in Winnebago County, involved a Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA Eclipse 10 gyrocopter.

Both aircraft were owned by attendees of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) annual fly-in convention in Oshkosh but were not part of the air show. Two people died in the incident.

“At 12:24 p.m. Saturday, July 29, there was a mid-air accident involving two aircraft at the south end of the EAA AirVenture flightline at Wittman Regional Airport. EAA, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, and Oshkosh Fire Department personnel responded immediately to the scene. Aircraft operations at Wittman were halted while the accident was initially investigated," an EAA spokesperson said in a written statement.

Advertisement

The injured individuals were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition. The National Transportation Safety Board of the US is currently investigating the crash.

In a separate incident, on the same day, a single-engine North American T-6 aircraft crashed into Lake Winnebago near Oshkosh, killing two people.

The submerged plane, described as fractured, poses challenges for divers attempting to extricate the wreckage. The exact timeframe for the operation remains uncertain.

“The position of the plane is making it difficult to recover the second body. Our dive team is working diligently to try to get into the plane to find the second body," said Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.