Trends :China EconomyQuran BurningsMyanmar EmergencyPakistan Bombing VideoBeijing Floods
Home » World » US: Two Separate Plane Crashes in Wisconsin Leave 4 Dead and 2 Injured

US: Two Separate Plane Crashes in Wisconsin Leave 4 Dead and 2 Injured

Midair collision at Wisconsin airport leaves two dead and two injured. Investigation underway by NTSB. Separate plane crash into Lake Winnebago

Advertisement

Curated By: Rohit

News18.com

Last Updated: July 30, 2023, 07:00 IST

United States of America (USA)

The aircraft belonged to individuals attending the Experimental Aircraft Association's annual fly-in convention in Oshkosh. (Representation Image: IANS)
The aircraft belonged to individuals attending the Experimental Aircraft Association's annual fly-in convention in Oshkosh. (Representation Image: IANS)

Four people were killed and two others got injured Saturday in two separate plane crashes in the US state of Wisconsin, according to Fox News. The first incident, which occurred in Oshkosh in Winnebago County, involved a Rotorway 162F helicopter and an ELA Eclipse 10 gyrocopter.

Both aircraft were owned by attendees of the Experimental Aircraft Association’s (EAA) annual fly-in convention in Oshkosh but were not part of the air show. Two people died in the incident.

“At 12:24 p.m. Saturday, July 29, there was a mid-air accident involving two aircraft at the south end of the EAA AirVenture flightline at Wittman Regional Airport. EAA, Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department, and Oshkosh Fire Department personnel responded immediately to the scene. Aircraft operations at Wittman were halted while the accident was initially investigated," an EAA spokesperson said in a written statement.

Advertisement

The injured individuals were transported to a local hospital and are in stable condition. The National Transportation Safety Board of the US is currently investigating the crash.

In a separate incident, on the same day, a single-engine North American T-6 aircraft crashed into Lake Winnebago near Oshkosh, killing two people.

The submerged plane, described as fractured, poses challenges for divers attempting to extricate the wreckage. The exact timeframe for the operation remains uncertain.

“The position of the plane is making it difficult to recover the second body. Our dive team is working diligently to try to get into the plane to find the second body," said Winnebago County Sheriff’s Office.

Advertisement
top videos
  • 'Rocky Aur Rani...' Grosses Rs 85 cr Worldwide | Saif, Sara Star Together | SRK's New 'Jawan' Song

    • (With agency inputs)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    RohitRohit is a News18.com journalist with a passion for world affairs and a love for...Read More

    first published: July 30, 2023, 06:56 IST
    last updated: July 30, 2023, 07:00 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App