Home » World » US Urges China to Choose 'Diplomacy' Not 'Pressure' on Taiwan

US Urges China to Choose 'Diplomacy' Not 'Pressure' on Taiwan

"We continue to urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful diplomacy," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters

Advertisement

Reported By: Arpita Raj

AFP

Last Updated: April 06, 2023, 21:39 IST

Washington

A Chinese flag flutters outside the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing. (File photo/Reuters)
A Chinese flag flutters outside the Chinese foreign ministry in Beijing. (File photo/Reuters)

The United States called Thursday on China to choose diplomacy rather than military pressure on Taiwan after Beijing deployed warships following a meeting by the island’s leader with the US House speaker.

“We continue to urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure against Taiwan and instead engage in meaningful diplomacy," State Department spokesman Vedant Patel told reporters.

Read all the Latest News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Arpita RajArpita Raj works at the 'Breaking News Desk' and covers general, national, and i...Read More

first published: April 06, 2023, 21:39 IST
last updated: April 06, 2023, 21:39 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+8PHOTOS

Malaika Arora Soars Mercury Levels In Stylish Athleisure During Gym Outings, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures

+8PHOTOS

Sobhita Dhulipala Is An Epitome Of Grace And Poise In Stunning Sarees, Check Out The Beauty's Sexy Pictures