US Urges WHO to Invite Taiwan to Observe Annual Meet in Geneva

The United States strongly encourages the World Health Organization to invite Taiwan to participate as an observer at its annual meeting in Geneva from May 21-30, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Tuesday.

“Inviting Taiwan as an observer would exemplify the WHO’s commitment to an inclusive, ‘health for all’ approach to international health cooperation," Blinken said in a statement posted on the State Department website.

Blinken said US support for Taiwanese participation is in line with Washington’s one-China policy.

Advertisement

“Taiwan is a highly capable, engaged, and responsible member of the global health community and has been invited to participate as an observer in previous WHA meetings," he added.

This development comes as China continues to oppose Taiwan’s participation in the WHO citing its position on the “One China" policy.

China considers Taiwan to be a part of its territory and does not recognize it as a separate sovereign state, despite decades of separate rule.

Beijing insists that any international organization or activity involving Taiwan must be conducted under the framework of the “One China" principle, which means that Taiwan cannot participate as a separate entity.

Blinken pointed out that Taiwan’s isolation from WHA is unjustified and undermines inclusive global public health cooperation and security, which the world demands.

Read all the Latest News here