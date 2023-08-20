US Vice President Under Donald Trump? Vivek Ramaswamy Say 'Not Interested in Number 2'

Youngest Republican Presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, who is rapidly rising in the GOP ranks, has stated that he would turn down an offer of the vice presidency if he doesn’t win the presidential nomination for 2024.

“I’m not interested in a different position in the government," the presidential hopeful said in a Fox News interview on Saturday. “Frankly, I’d drive change through the private sector sooner than becoming a number 2 or a number 3 in the federal government." “Donald Trump and I share something in common and that is that neither of us would do well in a number 2 position," he added.

The 38-year-old businessman has shot up in the polls since entering the field as a political outsider. The Indian American candidate has placed second in some state polls and is third among a crowded group of candidates according to national polling averages.

Advertisement

Tied with DeSantis

Ramaswamy tied with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis for second place in the GOP primary contest with 10 percent support apiece, according to a new national poll out Saturday. However, both candidates trail behind former US President Donald Trump, who has a 46 percent margin.

Republicans’ support for Trump remains steady at 56 percent, barely shifting from the 59 percent mark recorded in June, despite facing three different indictments during the same period. The Emerson College poll comes ahead of the first GOP primary debate slated for Wednesday in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

As per the Emerson poll, there is an 11 percent decline in support for DeSantis, who had garnered 21 percent support among Republicans in the same survey conducted two months earlier. Meanwhile, Ohio businessman Ramaswamy has experienced a notable surge of 8 percent in support since June.

Advertisement

A Trump Admirer

Despite trailing far behind Trump, Ramaswamy has described himself as an admirer of Trump’s first term and said that he plans to take the former US President’s ‘America First’ agenda a notch further.

Advertisement

On several occasions, he even reiterated his promise to pardon Trump “on day one" in the wake of the former president’s mounting legal troubles. Since the start of his presidential campaign, the biotech billionaire entrepreneur has pushed back on the numerous charges brought against the former US President.

“I stand on the side of justice when I say I will stay true to my commitment to pardon Trump on day one, unambiguously and more importantly, call on Biden and the Department of Justice to drop these prosecutions in the meantime," Ramaswamy said in an interview on Fox.

Advertisement

Ramaswamy’s 10 Truths

In a post on the social media platform X on Saturday, Ramaswamy described his 10 political and ideological truths while quoting 16th US President Abraham Lincoln: “Let the people know the truth." “Especially when it’s hard, when it’s uncomfortable. I’d rather lose this race & speak truth at every step than to win by saying what I’m supposed to," he added.