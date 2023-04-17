Trends :Indians in SudanPDM Split?Khartoum CrisisWealthiest CitiesNir Barkat
Home » World » US Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait Following China War Games

US Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait Following China War Games

China officially ended its three days of exercises around Taiwan last Monday where it practised precision strikes and blockading the island

Advertisement

Published By: Majid Alam

Reuters

Last Updated: April 17, 2023, 09:45 IST

Taipei, Taiwan

A Chinese warship sails during a military drill near Fuzhou, Fujian Province, near the Taiwan-controlled Matsu Islands that are close to the Chinese coast, China (Image: Reuters)
A Chinese warship sails during a military drill near Fuzhou, Fujian Province, near the Taiwan-controlled Matsu Islands that are close to the Chinese coast, China (Image: Reuters)

The US warship USS Milius sailed through the Taiwan Strait on Sunday, the US Navy said on Monday, describing it as a “routine" transit, but coming just days after China ended its latest war games around the island.

China, which views Taiwan as its own territory, officially ended its three days of exercises around Taiwan last Monday where it practiced precision strikes and blockading the island.

It staged the drills to express anger at Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen’s meeting with U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Kevin McCarthy.

The US Navy’s 7th Fleet said the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius conducted a “routine Taiwan Strait transit" through waters “where high-seas freedoms of navigation and overflight apply in accordance with international law".

Advertisement

The ship’s transit demonstrates the United States’ commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific, it added.

Read all the Latest News here

RELATED NEWS

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)

Follow us on

About the Author

Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

first published: April 17, 2023, 09:45 IST
last updated: April 17, 2023, 09:45 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures