Trends :KakhovkaImran KhanNew York AQIPakistan Press FreedomGerman Far-Right
Home » World » US Woman Arrested for Hiring Hitman to Kill Wife of Man She Met on Dating App: Report

US Woman Arrested for Hiring Hitman to Kill Wife of Man She Met on Dating App: Report

Melody Sasser placed an order on 'Online Killers Market,' a now-defunct scam site to hire a hitment and get David Wallace's wife killed

Advertisement

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: June 05, 2023, 17:51 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Melody Sasser, 47, met Air Force veteran David Wallace on dating website Match.com in 2020. (Credits: Facebook)
Melody Sasser, 47, met Air Force veteran David Wallace on dating website Match.com in 2020. (Credits: Facebook)

A US woman has been arrested for allegedly trying to hire a hitman to kill the wife of a hiking buddy she met on an online dating app.

Melody Sasser, a 47-year-old environmental compliance specialist, met Air Force veteran David Wallace on dating website Match.com in 2020. The two became hiking friends, but it is not clear if their relationship became romantic.

When David Wallace told her that he was engaged to another woman, Sasser blurted, “I hope you fall off a cliff and die."

She then started stalking Wallace’s wife using a fitness app, sending updates on her precise location on her movements. She then sent the details to a bogus murder-for-hire service she found on the dark web.

Advertisement

Sasser, who worked for the Pilot Flying J truck stop chain, placed an order on “Online Killers Market," a now-defunct scam site that purportedly provide services like “kidnapping, extortion, disfigurement by acid attack, and sexual violence," in addition to straight-forward killing.

Though the website was meant to be a joke, Sasser fell for it and tried to hire a hitman.

The authorities were aware of Sasser’s plot in April when an unnamed foreign law enforcement agency notified the Department of Homeland Security’s investigative wing that Jennifer Wallace was the target of an assassination plot.

The investigators discovered the messages between a user named ‘cattree’ and the administrator of the Online Killers Market.

“It needs to seem random or accident. or plant drugs, do not want a long investigation," cattree wrote to the Online Killers Market and attached a photograph of Jennifer.

Advertisement

“She recently moved in with her new husband. she works at home and in (an) office in birmingham," she added.

Sasser and Wallace hiked together throughout 2020 in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park when they used to live in Knoxville.

One day, Sasser showed up unannounced in 2022 at Wallace’s new home in Alabama and got to know that Wallace and Jennifer were preparing to marry. However, she didn’t take the news well.

Advertisement

In December, she decided to hire a hitman, which is when she posted her request to Online Killers Market. When they failed to murder Jennifer even after two months, “she messaged the site administrator asking why the hit had not yet been carried out," the report said.

The investigators then dug into Sasser’s activities online and her transaction and found that Sasser was ‘cattree’ and behind the plot.

Advertisement
top videos
  • Kiara, Kartik Celebrate Response To SPKK | Swara Bhaskar Pregnant | Virat, Anushka At FA Cup Finals
  • Deepika Padukone's Secret To Her Glowing Skin REVEALED | Just Three Steps To Follow
  • Sacred Games Leads IMDb’s Most Popular Indian Web Series List; Mirzapur, Scam, The Family Man Follow
  • Kangana Ranaut Dismisses Airport Fashion Years After Endorsing It; Deepika, Nora & Uorfi Too Should
  • Ranbir's Clean Look From Animal Leaked | Sara Ali Khan Wins Internet | Aditi, Siddharth On Vacation

    • She was finally arrested on May 18 and remanded to custody. If convicted on the murder-for-hire charge, Sasser can get imprisonment for up to 10 years.

    Sasser’s employer Pilot Flying J spokesperson said they are taking appropriate measures and cooperating to assist the law enforcement with this matter.

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

    first published: June 05, 2023, 17:49 IST
    last updated: June 05, 2023, 17:51 IST
    Read More