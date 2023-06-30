Trends :Journalist AttackedShehbaz SharifParis BurningPakistan DefaultMexico Heat
Home » World » Violence Against Journalists in Philippines Continues as Gunmen Injure Photographer

Violence Against Journalists in Philippines Continues as Gunmen Injure Photographer

Joshua Abiad, a photographer for the Manila-based tabloid Remate, was wounded when gunmen attacked his vehicle.

Advertisement

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: June 30, 2023, 14:14 IST

Manila, Philippines

Journalists often are not attacked in the Manila capital region but in recent years attacks against scribes in the Philippines have risen. (Image: Shutterstock)
Journalists often are not attacked in the Manila capital region but in recent years attacks against scribes in the Philippines have risen. (Image: Shutterstock)

A journalist was among five people wounded in an ambush in Manila, Philippine police said Friday, the latest of a long list of violence against journalists.

A photographer for the Manila-based tabloid Remate, Joshua Abiad was wounded in the arm when gunmen in a car attacked his vehicle, district police chief Brigadier-General Nicolas Torre said.

Abiad and the other injured people, including his child and brother, were receiving treatment at a hospital in the Philippine capital, Torre added.

Police have not named a suspect but Torre told Manila radio station DWPM in an interview that it could be linked to his work documenting a deadly seven-year-old crackdown on illegal drugs.

Advertisement

Abiad is “a police beat reporter and is witness to some drug cases, so there are summons sent to them to testify," he said without naming the courts or cases involved.

“This heinous act is an attack not only on the individuals involved but also on the freedom of the press and the values we hold dear as a society," Manila police chief Major-General Edgar Okubo said in a statement.

The archipelago nation is one of the most dangerous places in the world for journalists, and most killings often go unpunished.

With three journalists killed in the past year, the Philippines ranks seventh in the Committee to Protect Journalists’ “Impunity Index", which measures unsolved journalist murders relative to the total population.

It is rare for journalists to be attacked in Manila. Often, radio broadcasters outside the capital are targeted.

Thousands of mostly poor men were killed during the anti-narcotics crackdown launched by former president Rodrigo Duterte during his 2016-2022 term.

top videos
  • Kiara Advani & Sidharth Malhotra Steal The Thunder At SatyaPrem Ki Katha Screening | Kartik Aaryan
  • Dharmendra Publically Apologises To Hema Malini, Esha & Ahana After Karan Deol's Wedding; But Why?
  • Bhumi Pednekar Spotted With Rumoured Beau | Adipurush Actor Defends Film | Madonna's Health Critical
  • Ileana D’Cruz Is Experiencing Pregnancy fatigue During Third Trimester | Know How To Cope With It
  • Kiara Advani's Electrifying Red Bodycon Dress Stuns Husband Sidharth Malhotra & The Internet Alike

    • An international investigation was launched into possible crimes against humanity committed during that campaign.

    Duterte’s successor Ferdinand Marcos has continued the crackdown while pushing for a greater focus on prevention and rehabilitation.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

    first published: June 30, 2023, 14:14 IST
    last updated: June 30, 2023, 14:14 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App