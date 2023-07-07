“Violence Will Not Be Tolerated”: India Caucus in US Condemns Attack on San Francisco Consulate

Indian-American lawmaker Ro Khanna on Friday condemned the vandalism and attempted arson at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco, stating that violence against diplomatic facilities “will not be tolerated."

In a statement issued by co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on India and Indian Americans, Khanna urged the US State Department to expedite the probe into the attack against the Indian mission and hold those involved accountable.

“As the co-chairs of the India Caucus, we strongly condemn the attempted arson and vandalism at the Indian Consulate in San Francisco and the posters circulating of social media with violent rhetoric aimed at Indian diplomats, including Ambassador Sandhu," the India Caucus said.

Advertisement

In the wake of recent threats issued against Indian diplomats, the Caucus said, “We support the right to free speech and freedom of expression for every American, but that is not a license to vandalize property or incite violence."

“Violence against diplomatic facilities is a criminal offense and will not be tolerated. We urge the State Department to coordinate with law enforcement in their investigation of the damage at the Indian Consulate expeditiously and hold those involved accountable," the statement added.

The Indian mission in San Francisco was subjected to arson during the early hours of Sunday morning. This is the second attack on the consulate by Khalistan supporters in a span of five months. The first attack was in March.

A video by Khalistan supporters, dated July 2 posted on Twitter, showed the act of arson at the Indian Consulate.

Advertisement

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said the US administration has responded promptly at very senior levels. “Safety of our diplomats and security of our missions is of utmost priority to the government," Bagchi said during a weekly briefing.

According to an official, Khalistani groups in the US will no longer be characterised as ‘protesters’ and the recent attacks on Indian missions will fall under the ambit of criminality.

Read More: US No Longer Considers Khalistani Groups ‘Protesters’, FBI Action Likely on San Francisco Consulate Attack