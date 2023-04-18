Viral ‘Benadryl Challenge’ TikTok Trend Kills Teenager in US' Ohio

13-year-old Ohio teen Jacob Stevens died earlier this month after overdosing on over-the-counter medication Benadryl as he attempted a viral TikTok stunt. The stunt involves the participant to take 12 to 14 of the antihistamines in order to induce hallucinations.

Doctors prescribe Benadryl consumption twice for those needing it while teens across the US, including Jacob, were intaking six times the recommended dose to gain social media clout on TikTok, which has failed to address the issue of users participating in harmful stunts.

The stunt became popular around 2020 when teenagers uploaded their attempts on TikTok, a report by the New York Post said.

Justin Stevens, Jacob’s father, told ABC6 that Jacob was with his friends when he overdosed.

The Stevenses are residents of Columbus, Ohio.

Footage taken by Jacob’s friends shows him downing the pills, after which his body reportedly started to seize up, the New York Post said in its report.

Justin said it was too much for his son’s body. Jacob succumbed six days after overdosing, despite the efforts of medics. He said it was devastating for him to know that his son wouldn’t wake up.

“No brain scan, there was nothing there. They said we could keep him on the vent, that he could lay there — but he will never open his eyes, he’ll never breathe, smile, walk or talk," Justin was quoted as saying by the New York Post.

Jacob’s grandmother, Dianna Stevens, was tearful when speaking to local news media outlets. “I’m going to do anything I can to make sure another child doesn’t go through it," Dianna Steven said.

His family remembers him as a well-mannered, funny, loving kid. “It didn’t matter how bad of a day I was having, no one could make me smile, Jacob could make me smile," Justin further added.

Justin Stevens also urged other parents to consider the dangers of teens using social media unsupervised.

“Keep an eye at what they’re doing on that phone. Talk to them about the situation. I want everyone to know about my son," he added.

