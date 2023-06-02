Trends :Odisha Train AccidentLloyd Austin Visit to IndiaShangri-La DialogueChina HeatwaveSouth China Sea
Home » World » Visitor Strips Clothes, Stands Naked on Altar of Vatican Church to Protest Ukraine War

Visitor Strips Clothes, Stands Naked on Altar of Vatican Church to Protest Ukraine War

The man had an inscription painted on his back calling for the children of Ukraine to be saved

Advertisement

Published By: Majid Alam

Reuters

Last Updated: June 02, 2023, 10:27 IST

Vatican City, Vatican City

Vatican City, the smallest country in the world, is surrounded by the city of Rome. (File Photo)
Vatican City, the smallest country in the world, is surrounded by the city of Rome. (File Photo)

A man visiting St. Peter’s Basilica on Thursday stripped off his clothes and stood naked on the church’s main altar in what appeared to be a protest against the war in Ukraine, a Vatican source said.

The man had an inscription painted on his back calling for the children of Ukraine to be saved. The source said the man also had self-inflicted cuts on his body from his fingernails.

Vatican guards handed the man, who was not identified, over to Italian police, the source said. The episode occurred just before the basilica closed on Thursday afternoon.

Several Italian media websites ran photos of the incident taken by tourists.

top videos
  • Odisha Train Tragedy: Anushka Sharma, Salman Khan, Kiara Advani, Anil Kapoor, & Others React
  • Shahid Kapoor On Who Can Replace Shah Rukh Khan Or Salman Khan: 'NOBODY!' | Bloody Daddy | EXCLUSIVE
  • Samantha Ruth Prabhu Raises A Toast For Her Friendship With Vijay Deverakonda; And We Are In Awe
  • Deepika, Ranbir At YJHD Reunion | Aamir & Kapil's Bromance | Madhuri & Karisma's Dance Of Friendship
  • SidKiara's Insta PDA Lights Up Internet | Parineeti Mum On Wedding Date | Ranveer's Hollywood Dreams

    • (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

    first published: June 02, 2023, 10:27 IST
    last updated: June 02, 2023, 10:27 IST
    Read More