Vivek Ramaswamy is a 'Very Promising' US Presidential Candidate, Believes Elon Musk

Vivek Ramaswamy, the Republican presidential contender and billionaire tech entrepreneur, has gained an influential supporter - none other than the world’s wealthiest man, Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO has labeled the Indian American hopeful as a “very promising candidate."

Ramaswamy, a self-proclaimed political outsider who started his US presidential campaign in February, has swiftly risen to prominence within the Republican party. As the inaugural Republican primary debate approaches, the affluent businessman has amplified his campaign efforts, voicing his plans to reduce US bureaucracy, end dependence on China and bring the ‘America First’ agenda to the forefront.

On Thursday, popular US host Tucker Carlson posted a 45-minute interview with Vivek Ramaswamy on social media platform X, describing Ramaswamy as a candidate “worth listening to." To this, Elon Musk reacted by saying, “He is a very promising candidate."

More about the ‘promising’ candidate

Vivek Ramaswamy, at the youthful age of 38, stands out as the youngest major Republican presidential contender. Hailing from Ohio with immigrant roots from India, he holds a biology degree from Harvard University and a Yale Law School diploma.

Earning his fortune by establishing a biotech firm and recently founding an asset management company, Ramaswamy has authored notable works like “Woke, Inc." These writings propelled him into conservative circles, securing appearances on US news channels like Fox. His critical stance on “ESG" - considering environmental, social, and governance aspects in investments - has drawn attention.

Ramaswamy laments the prevalence of a victim mentality in the United States, advocating a return to values like faith, patriotism, diligence, and family. On the campaign trail, he fluently addresses diverse subjects such as digital currency, Israel, the U.S. Constitution, and federal employee layoffs, where he claims unique expertise.

Confidently eschewing teleprompters, Ramaswamy’s blend of detailed policies and polished delivery resonates with voters. His oratory skills, intellect, and vast knowledge have garnered praise from several quarters, who prefer him over former US President and Republican frontrunner Donald Trump.

