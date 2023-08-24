Vivek Ramaswamy Takes Center Stage at GOP Primary as Candidates Debate Guns, Trump, Ukraine

Vivek Ramaswamy, the youngest Republican candidate took center stage as all GOP candidates traded jabs and engaged in a heated debate in Milwaukee aiming to distinguish themselves from others and gain momentum in the race against former US President Donald Trump.

The former President, who is the frontrunner in the Republican race, opted out of the debate due to his significant lead. Trump was instead seen in a pre-recorded interview with Tucker Carlson that was released on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter, just before the debate started.

Vivek Grabs the Spotlight

Advertisement

In Trump’s absence, the 38-year-old tech entrepreneur commanded attention at the heart of the Republican debate. Despite trailing Trump, Ramaswamy’s recent poll gains placed him beside Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis at the core of the event.

With a polished video-ready demeanor, Ramaswamy shared his journey from immigrant parents to founding billion-dollar companies. He aimed to distinguish himself from conventional politicians by asserting, “I’m the only person on the stage who isn’t bought and paid for."

He seemed to bank on delivering memorable statements over past accomplishments, a strategy his rivals rejected. Former US Vice President Mike Pence retorted, “Now is not the time for on-the-job training. We don’t need to bring in a rookie."

Advertisement

On Ukraine

The Indian American candidate rejected the consensus among all candidates that “winning" in Ukraine is a vital US interest. “Nearly the entire GOP field rails against Biden, but cut through the grandstanding & it turns out they’re solidly with him on the most important foreign policy issue of our time. America First 2.0," he said.

Ramaswamy said the US military has one purpose above all, it’s to defend America’s home turf. “Yet, the defense establishment recoils at this idea," he added.

Advertisement

On Donald Trump

When asked who among the eight candidates would pardon Trump if elected US president, Vivek was the first one to raise his hand, following the rest of the pack.

Advertisement

Accusing the Biden administration of framing the former US President, Vivek said Trump was the best president of the 21st century. “If folks at home want to watch a bunch of people blindly bash Trump, they can just flip the channel and watch MSNBC right now. But I’m not running for President of MSNBC, I’m running for President of the United States," he added.

Advertisement

On Guns

The political outsider, who is standing out in GOP ranks, said he doesn’t want to remove guns from law-abiding citizens and argued instead to “remove violent, psychiatrically deranged people from their communities and be willing to involuntarily commit them."

“Revive mental health institutions: less reliance on pharmaceuticals, more reliance on faith-based approaches that restore purpose to people’s lives. We know from the 1990s how to stop violent crime. The real question is if we have the spine to do it. I do – and I’ll use the power of the purse to accomplish it just as Reagan did in the 1980s," he said.