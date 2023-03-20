Home » World » Xi Jinping Lands in Russia, Kremlin Says Putin, Chinese Prez to Discuss Proposals to Halt Ukraine Conflict

Kremlin said Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will discuss proposals set out by Beijing to resolve the conflict in Ukraine during talks in Moscow

Curated By: Majid Alam

News18.com

Last Updated: March 20, 2023, 16:06 IST

Moscow, Russia

In this file photo, Russia's President Vladimir Putin (L) and China's President Xi Jinping attend a ceremony presenting Xi with a degree from the Saint Petersburg State University on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum in Saint Petersburg. (AFP)
Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday arrived in Moscow for a summit with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

“On the afternoon of March 20, local time, President Xi Jinping arrived in Russia’s capital Moscow by a special plane," AFP quoted Chinese state broadcaster CCTV as saying.

Hours before the Chinese President arrived in Moscow, Kremlin said Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping will discuss proposals set out by Beijing to resolve the conflict in Ukraine during talks in Moscow.

“One way or another, issues raised in (Beijing’s) plan for Ukraine will be touched upon during the negotiations. Comprehensive explanations will be given by President Putin" of the Russian position, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Xi is the first national leader to shake Putin’s hand since the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for him on Friday over the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia since its invasion.

Ahead of Xi’s visit, Russia also accused the US of stirring up the conflict in Ukraine.

“The US is sticking to its position aimed at fanning the conflict, creating obstacles to lowering the intensity of the fighting and continuing the supply of arms to Ukraine," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Russia is presenting Xi’s trip, his first since securing an unprecedented third term this month, as evidence that it has a powerful friend prepared to stand with it against a hostile West that it accuses of trying to isolate and defeat Moscow.

(With inputs from agencies)

first published: March 20, 2023, 15:26 IST
last updated: March 20, 2023, 16:06 IST
