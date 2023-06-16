Trends :Third Indian Stabbed in UKBrazil CycloneAntony Blinken in ChinaSaudi Minister in IranJoe Biden
Home » World » Vladimir Putin Open to Any Contacts on 'Ukrainian Problem', Says Kremlin

Vladimir Putin Open to Any Contacts on 'Ukrainian Problem', Says Kremlin

The comments came on the eve of a visit by African leaders to present a new peace initiative to Putin, nearly 16 months after he launched Russia's invasion of Ukraine

Advertisement

Published By: Majid Alam

Reuters

Last Updated: June 16, 2023, 16:21 IST

Moscow, Russia

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File Image: Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (File Image: Reuters)

The Kremlin said on Friday that Russian President Vladimir Putin is still open to any contacts to discuss a resolution of the Ukraine conflict, Russian news agencies reported.

The comments came on the eve of a visit by African leaders to present a new peace initiative to Putin, nearly 16 months after he launched Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“President Putin was and is open to any contacts to discuss possible scenarios for solving the Ukrainian problem," Interfax quoted Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov as saying.

Russia has long said it is open to negotiations, but says Ukraine must recognise the “new realities" on the ground, where its forces control some 18% of Ukrainian territory.

Advertisement

Moscow claimed last autumn to have annexed four regions in eastern and southern Ukraine as well as the Crimea peninsula, which it seized in 2014.

top videos
  • Kiara Joins YRF Spy Universe | Alia, Gal Gadot Pose Together | Neha Kakkar Quashes Divorce Rumours
  • Sunny Deol, Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra & Bobby Deol At Karan Deol's Sangeet Ceremony | Viral Videos
  • Adipurush Memes: From Allu Arjun’s Pushpa To 'Chhapri' Dialogues, Prabhas' Movie Roasted On Twitter
  • Taapsee Pannu Has A Different Take On Priyanka Chopra's 'Bollywood Camps' Remark & We Sort Of Agree
  • Alia, Katrina, Vicky Catch Up | 'Mere Mehboob Mere Sanam' Release Gets Delayed | Kapil's First Vlog

    • Ukraine says its own peace plan, which envisages the withdrawal of Russian troops from all Ukrainian land, must be the basis for any settlement of the war.

    The African delegation was due to hold talks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Friday before meeting Putin in St Petersburg on Saturday.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - Reuters)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Majid AlamMajid Alam is a Senior Sub Editor at News18.com. He has reported stories on poli...Read More

    first published: June 16, 2023, 16:21 IST
    last updated: June 16, 2023, 16:21 IST
    Read More