Trends :Trump BailTrump Indicted AgainHonour for PM ModiImran KhanModi in Greece
Home » World » Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Who Rebelled Against Putin, on Passengers' List of Russia Plane Crash

Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, Who Rebelled Against Putin, on Passengers' List of Russia Plane Crash

Prigozhin commands thousands of mercenaries who played a key role in the Ukraine invasion

Advertisement

Curated By: Saurabh Verma

News18.com

Last Updated: August 24, 2023, 00:16 IST

Moscow, Russia

A private Embraer Legacy aircraft travelling from Moscow to Saint Petersburg crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region. (AP file)
A private Embraer Legacy aircraft travelling from Moscow to Saint Petersburg crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region. (AP file)

Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, who rebelled against President Vladimir Putin in June this year, was on the list of passengers of a plane that crashed in Russia on Wednesday. Prigozhin is feared to be dead, according to Russian agencies.

“The plane that crashed in the Tver Region listed Yevgeny Prigozhin among its passengers, (Russia’s aviation agency) Rosaviatsia said," TASS news agency reported, with RIA Novosti and Interfax issuing similar reports.

“There were 10 people on board, including 3 crew members. According to preliminary information, all those on board died," Russia’s ministry for emergency situation had said shortly before.

Around 1700 GMT the ministry announced that a “private Embraer Legacy aircraft travelling from Moscow to Saint Petersburg crashed near the village of Kuzhenkino in the Tver Region."

Advertisement

It said it was conducting search operations.

Videos on Telegram channels linked to Wagner posted footage — that AFP could not independently confirm — showing the wreckage of plane burning in a field.

Prigozhin commands thousands of mercenaries who played a key role in the Ukraine invasion.

In May, Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin furiously accused Russian military leaders of failing to provide his forces with ammunition. Then, on the night between June 23 and 24, after Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin called for the toppling of Russia’s military command. Less than 24 hours later, Prigozhin had turned his forces back.

top videos
  • India Lands On Moon: Koi… Mil Gaya, Rocketry-The Nambi Effect & Other Space Films Made In India

    • The mutiny ended with a deal, mediated by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, under which Prigozhin was expected to move to neighbouring Belarus with some of his men. He since then refused to cede command of Wagner, but mostly stayed out of the public eye.

    (With inputs from AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Saurabh VermaSaurabh Verma covers general, national and international day-to-day news for new...Read More

    first published: August 23, 2023, 22:50 IST
    last updated: August 24, 2023, 00:16 IST
    Read More

    Latest News

    MORE NEWS

    Latest Blogs

    Install
    App