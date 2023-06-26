Trends :Yevgeny PrigozhinJulian SandsHajjRussia-UkraineElon v Zuck
Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Still under Investigation Despite Kremlin Deal: Report

The reports quoting a source in the prosecutor's office said that the criminal case against Yevgeny Prigozhin has not been dropped

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the owner of the Wagner Group military company, arrives during a funeral ceremony at the Troyekurovskoye cemetery in Moscow, Russia, on April 8, 2023. (AP)
The head of the Wagner group is still under investigation for trying to organise an armed rebellion, Russian news agencies reported on Monday, despite a deal to end his mutiny announced earlier by the Kremlin.

“The criminal case against (Yevgeny) Prigozhin has not been dropped," the three main Russian news agencies quoted a source in the prosecutor’s office as saying.

