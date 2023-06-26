Wagner Chief Yevgeny Prigozhin Still under Investigation Despite Kremlin Deal: Report

The head of the Wagner group is still under investigation for trying to organise an armed rebellion, Russian news agencies reported on Monday, despite a deal to end his mutiny announced earlier by the Kremlin.
“The criminal case against (Yevgeny) Prigozhin has not been dropped," the three main Russian news agencies quoted a source in the prosecutor’s office as saying.
first published: June 26, 2023, 14:32 IST
last updated: June 26, 2023, 14:32 IST