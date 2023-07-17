Trends :Surat Diamond Bourse2020 US ElectionsEurope HeatwaveRon DeSantisTony Blair
Home » World » Wagner Fighters Arrive in Central African Republic to Help Strongman Retain Power

Wagner Fighters Arrive in Central African Republic to Help Strongman Retain Power

As Central African Republic’s President Touadera seeks a third term in office, Wagner forces have arrived to ensure a secure referendum.

Advertisement

Published By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

AFP

Last Updated: July 17, 2023, 10:55 IST

Moscow, Russia

President Faustin Archange Touadera of CAR trusts Wagner to such an extent that almost all of his bodyguards are from the mercenary group. (Image: Reuters)
President Faustin Archange Touadera of CAR trusts Wagner to such an extent that almost all of his bodyguards are from the mercenary group. (Image: Reuters)

Several hundred “experienced" Wagner fighters have arrived in the Central African Republic to secure a referendum on July 30, a Russian private security company said Sunday.

The troubled nation, where Wagner mercenaries are already helping the government fight rebels, will vote on a constitutional change which could enable President Faustin Archange Touadera to seek a third term in office.

“Another plane has arrived in Bangui with instructors to work in the Central African Republic," said the Officers’ Union for International Security (OUIS) on Telegram.

“The planned rotation continues. Several hundred experienced professionals from the Wagner company are joining the team working in CAR," said the statement.

Advertisement

“Russian instructors will continue to aid soldiers in the Central African armed forces to ensure security in anticipation of the constitutional referendum scheduled for July 30."

According to the United States, OUIS is a front company for the Wagner group in CAR. It is run by Russian Alexandre Ivanov, who was placed under American sanctions in January.

In its statement, OUIS said its instructors have been training CAR security forces for more than five years, allowing for an improvement in the general security of the country.

In recent weeks, several foreign sources have said that Wagner fighters were leaving CAR, which the government has denied.

The future of the private paramilitary group led by Yevgeny Prigozhin is uncertain after it launched a short-lived mutiny against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government on June 23 and 24.

top videos
  • Lara Dutta On Finding Love, New Film 'Ishq-E-Nadaan' & Journey So Far | EXCLUSIVE
  • Taapsee's Dig At Bollywood | Reliance To Buy Alia's Venture? | Deepika's First Look From Project K
  • Ananya Panday & Aditya Roy Kapur Viral Vacation Visuals Leave Netizens In A Meltdown; But Why We Ask
  • Karan Johar’s Veiled Attack On Yodha's Clash With Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas Amuses Netizens
  • Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt Paint Delhi Red With Their Chemistry For 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'

    • Wagner fighters seized Russian army sites and advanced towards Moscow before standing down under a deal struck with Putin and mediated by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko, the details of which remain murky.

    But its activities abroad, particularly in Syria and several African countries, have not been publicly called into question.

    (This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed - AFP)

    Follow us on

    About the Author

    Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

    first published: July 17, 2023, 10:55 IST
    last updated: July 17, 2023, 10:55 IST
    Read More
    Install
    App