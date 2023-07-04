Wagner Revolt: Russia Defence Chief Sergei Shoigu Breaks Silence

A brief mutiny by the Wagner mercenary group last month did not affect Russia’s “special military operation" in Ukraine, Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu said on Monday (July 3), making his first comments about the short-lived rebellion.

Wagner fighters took over the southern Russian city of Rostov-on-Don and advanced towards Moscow on June 24 as their leader Yevgeny Prigozhin demanded the dismissal of Shoigu and chief of the general staff Valery Gerasimov.

The crisis was defused when Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko brokered a deal between the Kremlin and Prigozhin.

Advertisement

Shoigu said the mutiny aimed to destabilise Russia, but failed because of troops’ loyalty and did not impact the situation on the frontlines.