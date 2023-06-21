'Was an Honor to Meet Again': Top Five Insights from Elon Musk after Meeting PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Tesla CEO Elon Musk in New York City on the first day of his landmark State Visit to the United States on Tuesday.

This meeting comes as the billionaire entrepreneur has expressed his interest in establishing a firm foothold in India’s dynamic market.

Tesla, the renowned electric vehicle (EV) giant, is poised to select a prime location for its upcoming factory this year, according to recent reports.

Musk’s ambitious plans to expand Tesla‘s operations to the Indian subcontinent have generated immense excitement among industry insiders and EV enthusiasts alike.

Here are the top five things Elon Musk said after meeting PM Modi:

“I can say he really wants to do the right thing for India…I am a fan of Modi," Musk said as he chuckled. “I am confident Tesla will be in India and will do so as soon as humanly possible. I would like to thank the Prime Minister for his support. Hopefully, we will be able to announce something in the not-so-distant future," he said. “We don’t want to jump the gun on an announcement, but there will be a significant investment relationship with India in the future," he added. “India has more promise than and any other large country in the world. …PM really cares about India because he is pursuing us to make a significant investment in India," he said. Answering media queries about his meeting with PM Modi, he said, “I am planning to visit India next year."

The world’s richest man, who met the Indian Prime Minister for the second time, said in a tweet that “it was an hour to meet PM Modi."