WATCH | At BRICS Summit, PM Modi Expresses Deep Respect for Tricolour

Prime Minister Narendra Modi set an example for global leaders in Johannesburg on Wednesday when he displayed his respect for the Indian tricolour on a global stage.

PM Modi was attending the plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit and was being guided to his position by his South African counterpart Cyril Ramaphosa. At the stage where the global leaders were gathering, respective national flags were being put on the floor to denote the standing position where each leader is expected to stand.

Prime Minister Modi immediately spotted the national flag on the floor and immediately bent down and picked it up and put it in his jacket’s pocket.

South African President Ramaphosa who by that time already took his place following the marker indicated by the South African flag observed Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s actions and then picked the flag off the floor and handed it over to an aide.

PM Modi also gave a rousing speech at the plenary session of the 15th BRICS Summit at the Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg. “BRICS will be Breaking Barriers, Revitalising Economies, Inspiring Innovations, Creating Opportunities and Shaping Futures," PM Modi said.

PM Modi thanked South African President Ramaphosa for keeping the betterment and development of the Global South in his agenda for the 15th BRICS Summit.

He highlighted that the betterment of Global South is in India’s agenda for the G20.

“We welcome the move to give special importance to the countries of the global south in BRICS under the chairmanship of South Africa. India has also given importance to this subject under its G20 presidency," PM Modi said.