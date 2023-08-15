WATCH | Award-winning US Singer Mary Millben’s Soul-Stirring Message for Indians on I-Day

African-American singer Mary Millben released a message on the eve of India’s 77th Independence Day extending warm greeting to Indians and asking them to celebrate the power of togetherness.

“As you stand on the brink of another Independence Day, let us reflect upon the extraordinary journey that has brought you here. On this historic occasion, you are not just commemorating a date; you are honouring the relentless spirit, the unwavering determination, and the undying hope that birthed a nation," Millben said in a video message reposted by news outlet ANI on social media platform X (formerly Twitter).

“India, a nation and civilization that has been shaped by centuries of diverse cultures, languages, and traditions, stands united today under the banner of freedom. Your forefathers, who braved countless sacrifices, dreamt of a land where every citizen would breathe the air of liberty and walk the path of progress. Their vision has become your legacy," she further added.

Millben has become a household name in India for her soul-stirring renditions of the national anthem the Jana Gana Mana.

She won the hearts of billions of Indians when she greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi by touching his feet during his state visit to the US.

Millben in her video message said Indians must embrace unity in diversity and discover and use the potential that lies within every citizen. She, then, went on to explain the meaning of the three colours of the Indian flag.

“As you unfurl your tricolour flag, let its saffron represent courage and sacrifice, its white symbolize peace and truth, and its green embody growth and abundance. But let us not forget the wheel, the emblem of progress, reminding you that your nation’s destiny is in your hands," she said.

She said Indians must draw motivation from leaders like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu.

“Be it in science, art, business, governance, farming, or on the battlefield, your actions echo through time, leaving an indelible mark on the tapestry of the nation," Millben said, according to news agency ANI.