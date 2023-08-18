WATCH | Crime in Los Angeles Spirals Out of Control as Smash-and-Grab Mobs Terrorize City

Los Angeles police vowed Thursday to clamp down after a series of violent flash mob robberies by gangs that have stolen hundreds of thousands of dollars of luxury goods in brazen daytime raids.

Upmarket stores throughout the United States’ second biggest city have been targeted by masked groups who smash through display boxes and grab designer bags and clothes.

Video clips posted on social media show mobs of up to 50 people rampaging through high-end retailers, breaking glass and yanking away goods attached by security cables.

Advertisement

The raids happen in full view of other shoppers, with clerks and security guards seemingly powerless to prevent them.

“The Los Angeles Police Department will not tolerate these acts," Deputy Chief Blake Chow told reporters.

“We will not stand by idly while these acts continue."

The city’s mayor, Karen Bass, said law enforcement agencies across Los Angeles County — home to around 10 million people — were joining forces to establish a task force aimed at stamping out the menace.

If “someone commits a crime, we’ll catch you," she said, pledging suspects would be prosecuted to the “fullest extent of the law."

The task force was announced the day after the latest retail robbery, which saw 10 people target a Gucci store and make off with $100,000 of handbags.

On Saturday dozens of people looted a Nordstrom at a tiny mall in the San Fernando Valley area, making off with $300,000 of goods.