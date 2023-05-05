WATCH | Fistfight between Ukrainian MP, Russian Delegates at Black Sea Summit

Tensions between Russia and Ukraine spilled over from the battlefield to a multilateral forum this week, when Ukrainian MP Oleksandr Marikovskyi and a Russian delegate got into a fistfight during the 61st General Assembly of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (PABSEC) in Turkey’s capital Ankara.

The fight broke out when the Russian delegate forcibly took the Ukrainian flag from Marikovskyi’s hands. Marikovskyi responded by pushing and punching the Russian delegate in the face to retrieve the flag.

Jason Jay Smart, a special correspondent for the Kyiv Post and a political adviser, posted the video of the incident on Twitter and it gained more than 700,000 views.

The focus of the summit shifted to the altercation between the Russian delegate and the Ukrainian MP following the fistfight.

The PABSEC summit was held to discuss ways to develop multilateral and bilateral relations on the economic, technological and social fronts between countries in the Black Sea region.

However, the war in Ukraine eclipsed the main agenda of the summit and later the altercation also added to the disruption. The Ukrainian MP also on Facebook said “Paws off our flag, paws off Ukraine, Russian filth!" after the scuffle at the summit.

The clashes happened at a time when the Kremlin is accusing Ukraine of plotting to kill Russian President Vladimir Putin. Russia in retaliation launched several attacks on Ukraine, targeting Kyiv and other major cities.

The Kremlin has also targeted the US and accused it of masterminding the attack on Moscow. Avril Haines, the US intelligence chief, said that Russia is facing major losses in the battlefield and Russian forces are unable to mount an offensive, putting their focus on consolidating their gains in the occupied areas.

On Thursday, the air force of Ukraine announced that it destroyed one of its own drones in Kyiv after losing control over it.

Earlier, Andriy Yermak, the Ukraine presidential chief of staff, had claimed that an enemy drone had been shot down.

However, the air force later confirmed that the downed drone was actually Ukrainian and had been deliberately destroyed to avoid any unwanted outcomes. No injuries or casualties were reported in the incident.

Ukraine is currently preparing for an expected spring counteroffensive and has been receiving support from the United States and other Western countries in the form of advanced military equipment, artillery, and tanks, among other defence resources.

Avril Haines also said that the Kremlin is aiming to prolong the war and hoping that Western support for Kyiv wanes.

