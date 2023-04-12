Trends :Benadryl ChallengeKhartoum CrisisIndians in SudanCalifornia GurdwaraKhalid Latif
Home » World » WATCH | Guards Take Down Protester Who Charged Towards French President Macron

WATCH | Guards Take Down Protester Who Charged Towards French President Macron

Two protesters were detained because they charged at French President Macron as he stepped out of a limousine to attend an event in Amsterdam

Advertisement

Curated By: Shankhyaneel Sarkar

News18.com

Last Updated: April 12, 2023, 18:02 IST

Amsterdam, Netherlands

French President Emmanuel Macron visits the University of Amsterdam, in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Image: Reuters)
French President Emmanuel Macron visits the University of Amsterdam, in Amsterdam, Netherlands (Image: Reuters)

Police in the Netherlands arrested two protesters who charged towards French President Emmanuel Macron outside Amsterdam University on Wednesday, news agency AFP reported. The French President is on a state visit to the Netherlands but tensions at home have followed him abroad as he was heckled over violent protests at home over pensions reforms.

Earlier on Tuesday, banners reading “Where is French democracy?" were raised by activists when the French President was addressing a largely student audience at a theatre in The Hague.

Advertisement

His controversial comments on Taiwan, the United States and China also has attracted the ire of his detractors at home and abroad.

“For the honour of the workers and a better world — even if Macron doesn’t like it, we are here," one protester chanted as he was subdued and pinned down by security guards, footage of the video, which has gone viral on social media, showed.

The protester ran towards the French President and was tackled to the ground. He also knocked over a man in uniform, the videos shared on social media showed.

RELATED NEWS

The incident occurred minutes after Macron stepped out of a limousine with Dutch King Willem-Alexander and was speaking to Amsterdam Mayor Femke Halsema.

“We arrested two protesters for running towards the president. For disturbing public order and threatening. It was a man and a woman, protesters. One of them had a banner," Amsterdam police spokesperson Lex van Liebergen was quoted as saying by news agency AFP.

Liebergen further added that there was a separate small group of demonstrators but it was unclear if the arrested duo were members of the same group.

Advertisement

Macron’s state visit to the Netherlands was the first by a French president in 23 years.

He sparked controversy recently after he said in an interview with media outlets Politico and Les Echos that Europe should not “follow" the United States or China when it came to Taiwan.

The Elysee Palace on Tuesday responded to the criticism directed at Macron and clarified that the president had never called for Europe to remain “equidistant" from the United States and China.

Read all the Latest News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Shankhyaneel SarkarShankhyaneel Sarkar is a senior subeditor at News18, covering international issu...Read More

first published: April 12, 2023, 18:00 IST
last updated: April 12, 2023, 18:02 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+7PHOTOS

Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Malavika Mohanan, Sobhita Dhulipala, Ileana D'Cruz And Other Tollywood Divas In Stylish Swimwear, See Pics

+8PHOTOS

Hina Khan Sets Internet On Fire With Bold Red See-through Dress, Check Out The Diva's Sexy Pictures