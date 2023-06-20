WATCH | ‘Hum Unka Hardik Swagat Karte Hain’: US Sanskrit Scholar, Grammy Winner Welcome PM Modi

Famous Sanskrit and Hindi scholar Elliot McCarter of Vanderbilt University said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US is an important event in a video shared by the Indian embassy in the US.

“The kind of preparations being made in America to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi is proof of India’s increasing influence in the world. Everyone knows Narendra Modi’s love for Hindi. As a Hindi teacher in America, I hope that with their cooperation the possibilities of Hindi teaching in America will increase," McCarter said.

Advertisement

“The arrival of Prime Minister Narendra Modi from India, the world’s largest democracy, to America is an important event. We heartily welcome him," McCarter said, speaking in Hindi in the entirety of the video.

American politicians on both sides of the political spectrum, famous American personalities and Indian-Americans are excited for PM Modi’s historic state visit. PM Modi will be accorded a ceremonial welcome when he visits the White House on Thursday and on Friday he is scheduled to meet the Indian diaspora in the United States.

He will also address the joint session of the US Congress becoming the third leader to address the joint session of the US Congress on more than one occasion.

McCarter in his video said that he knows the efforts PM Modi has taken to spread Hindi language on the world stage and hoped the visit will help increase Hindi language teaching and learning in the United States.