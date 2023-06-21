WATCH | Members of Indian Diaspora, Envoys Set for PM Modi-led Yoga Day Event at UN HQ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will soon lead the International Day of Yoga celebrations at the United Nations headquarters in New York on Wednesday. The event will be attended by envoys from over 100 nations and prominent American, Indian-American personalities will also attend the event.

PM Narendra Modi’s Yoga Day Event at UN HQ in US: Richard Gere, Ricky Kej, Vikas Khanna…List of Attendees

Ahead of the event, PM Modi responded to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’ message on Yoga Day. “Fully agree with United Nations Secretary General Antonio Guterres on the importance of Yoga. May Yoga Day bring us all closer and improve the health of our planet," PM Modi said as preparations were underway at the UN headquarters lawns for PM the event in New York.

“In a divided world, yoga unites millions of people across the globe, for whom it is a source of strength, harmony, and peace. On this Yoga Day, let us embrace this spirit of unity, and resolve to build a better, more harmonious world for people and the planet," Guterres said earlier in the day.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1671469532505075713?s=20

“Yoga is the way through which world peace can be established as it destroys the negativity and generates positivity," Jain priest Acharya Dr Lokesh Muni, who will join the event, told news agency ANI.

“We are excited to do Yoga with PM Modi ji. We are happy to be here," Sheetal Desai, an Indian-American doctor, was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1671477411677097985?s=20

“We are honoured that PM Modi will be leading the Yoga event at UN HQ today. We are giving a message to the world about how important Yoga is. It is a great opportunity that has made all Indians proud," Indu Jaiswal, a New York-based dietician told ANI.

https://twitter.com/ANI/status/1671478501550202880?s=20

Members of the Indian-diaspora were chanting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’ and eagerly awaiting for the event to begin.