WATCH | Modiji Thali: New Jersey-based Restaurant Crafts Platter before PM’s US State Visit

New Jersey-based chef Shripad Kulkarni readied a special Modi Ji Thali before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the US. Kulkarni curated the thali following recommendations from members of the Indian diaspora with items ranging from khichdi, rasgulla, sarso da saag and dum aloo to Kashmiri, idli, dhokla, chaach, and papad.

Kulkarni also prepared the dish keeping in mind the International Year of Millets, which is 2023, as declared by the United Nations and prepared this dish with millets to promote awareness regarding millets and also to celebrate the fact that the UN designated 2023 as International Year of Millets based on the recommendations of the Government of India.

Advertisement

“We plan to launch this thali soon. I’m very positive that it’s going to gain popularity. Once this does well I also plan to launch a Dr Jaishankar Thali, because he too has that rockstar appeal amongst the Indian American community," the restaurant management was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

PM Modi will embark on his first state visit to the US at the invitation of President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden in June. The US’ First Family will also host PM Modi at a state dinner on June 22.

He will also address a joint meeting of the US Congress, becoming the first Indian Prime Minister to address a joint meeting of the US Congress for the second time.

The Indian diaspora in the United States will also hold a ‘India Unity Day’ march in 20 major cities across America on June 18, organisers have said.

A group of Indian-Americans are most likely to remain present at the Andrews Air Force Base when the Air India One lands on June 21 afternoon. PM Modi will also be greeted by 600 Indian Americans at the Freedom Plaza in front of the Willard Intercontinental in Washington, where he will be staying.