WATCH | PM Modi Fan from US’ Maryland Flaunts ‘NMODI’ Car License Plate

Raghavendra, a resident of Maryland, United States, flaunted his car number plate “NMODI" while speaking to the press ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s much-awaited US state visit.

Raghavendra told ANI that he took the NMODI number plate in 2016, which was also his second year in the US, after getting inspired by the Prime Minister. He said the authorities initially denied giving him a number plate titled ‘NARENDRA MODI’ but later he edited it to ‘NMODI’ which was accepted.

He said that there is a strong relationship between India and the US and the Indian-American community wants the relationship to grow stronger. “I took this plate back in November 2016, November. Narendra Modi is an inspiration to me. He inspires me to do something good for the nation, for society, for the world. PM Modi is coming here so I’m eagerly waiting to welcome him," Raghavendra was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Raghavendra and thousands of Indian-Americans are eagerly waiting for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to arrive in the US for his state visit.

The Prime Minister will be in the US from June 21 to June 24. He will begin his tour with an International Yoga Day event on June 21 with UN General Assembly President Csaba Kőrösi and Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations Amina J. Mohammed at the UN headquarters in New York and then on June 22 he will hold a bilateral meeting with US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden.

He is expected to meet the Indian diaspora as well. He will also visit Egypt after he completes his trip to the US, marking his first visit to the North African nation.