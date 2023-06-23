Trends :Russia Wagner RebellionYevgeny PrigozhinModi in EgyptVolodymyr ZelenskyVladimir Putin
Billionaires, Bollywood Songs & Shortcakes: With PM Modi, an 'Indian' Evening at US White House | WATCH

PM Modi in America: Many on Twitter thanked Anand Mahindra for sharing the 'goosebump' moments as it made them 'nostalgic' and 'proud'. This is called Brand India, one Twitter user wrote

Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

News18.com

Last Updated: June 23, 2023, 11:59 IST

Washington D.C., United States of America (USA)

Anand Mahindra shares pictures from the State Dinner in Washington. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)
Anand Mahindra shares pictures from the State Dinner in Washington. (Twitter/@anandmahindra)

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra on Friday shared some glimpses of the State Dinner hosted in Washington, in the honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. A “pleasantly surprised" Mahindra shared videos of popular Hindi songs being played on the occasion, which included Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Ae Mere Wattan Ke Logo’ and 80’s evergreen hit ‘Om Shanti Om’ by Kishore Kumar.

“I promised to share some images from the State Dinner in Washington in honour of @PMOIndia at the White House. It was a pleasant surprise to see how the dominant theme of the evening—apart from the cuisine—was music. From the very start to the finish…(sic)," he tweeted.

Many on Twitter thanked Anand Mahindra for sharing the “goosebump" moments as it made them “nostalgic" and “proud". “This is called Brand India," one Twitter user wrote.

Besides Mahindra, big names in the tech world and billionaire industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook also attended the State Dinner.

The menu, comprising mostly vegetarian dishes, taking note of the dietary restrictions of the visiting prime minister, included marinated millets, stuffed mushrooms, grilled corn kernel salad and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake.

    • More than 400 guests were invited for the dinner hosted by US President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden at a specially decorated pavilion on the South Lawn of the White House.

    About the Author

    Curated By: Sumedha Kirti

    first published: June 23, 2023, 11:12 IST
    last updated: June 23, 2023, 11:59 IST
