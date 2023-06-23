Billionaires, Bollywood Songs & Shortcakes: With PM Modi, an 'Indian' Evening at US White House | WATCH

Mahindra group chairman Anand Mahindra on Friday shared some glimpses of the State Dinner hosted in Washington, in the honour of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House. A “pleasantly surprised" Mahindra shared videos of popular Hindi songs being played on the occasion, which included Lata Mangeshkar’s ‘Ae Mere Wattan Ke Logo’ and 80’s evergreen hit ‘Om Shanti Om’ by Kishore Kumar.

“I promised to share some images from the State Dinner in Washington in honour of @PMOIndia at the White House. It was a pleasant surprise to see how the dominant theme of the evening—apart from the cuisine—was music. From the very start to the finish…(sic)," he tweeted.

Advertisement

Many on Twitter thanked Anand Mahindra for sharing the “goosebump" moments as it made them “nostalgic" and “proud". “This is called Brand India," one Twitter user wrote.

Besides Mahindra, big names in the tech world and billionaire industrialists such as Mukesh Ambani, Google CEO Sunder Pichai and Apple CEO Tim Cook also attended the State Dinner.

The menu, comprising mostly vegetarian dishes, taking note of the dietary restrictions of the visiting prime minister, included marinated millets, stuffed mushrooms, grilled corn kernel salad and cardamom-infused strawberry shortcake.